An orange weather warning for severe thunderstorms will be in effect from Wednesday evening until early Thursday morning, the Meteorological Service said on Tuesday.

The warning will run from 7pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday, as a low-pressure system is expected to affect the region.

Rainfall intensity is forecast to reach between 55 and 70 millimetres per hour, with strong wind gusts and possible hail during thunderstorms.

Winds are expected to be variable during the storms, with conditions potentially becoming severe.