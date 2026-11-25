How far should judges rely on artificial intelligence, and can a decision shaped by AI still command public trust? These questions are the subject of the sixth Annual Courts and Justice Conference, “The Algorithmic Courtroom: Trust, Accountability and the Future of Justice”, organised by the Procedural Law Unit of the University of Nicosia School of Law, taking place on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 8.30 am to 3 pm, at the University’s UNESCO Amphitheatre.

Now in its sixth year, the Procedural Law Unit’s annual conference (previously known as the Annual Symposium) brings together policymakers, public officials, members of the judiciary and the legal profession and academics from Cyprus and abroad, to discuss a different pressing issue facing the courts each year.

This year, the conference will focus on the use of artificial intelligence in judicial decision-making, an issue both pressing and divisive. In October the Supreme Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of Cyprus issued a guide on the use of AI by judicial officers, marking an important step in the incorporation of AI into the administration of justice in Cyprus. At the same time, institutions across Europe are setting rules on the matter, among them the Council of Europe, which published guidelines on generative AI in courts in December 2025.

To lead the discussion, this year’s programme is proud to welcome as keynote speaker Hon. Dr Dory Reiling, former Senior Judge at the Amsterdam District Court and Lead Reporter of the European Law Institute’s Principles on the Digitalisation of Civil Justice Systems in Europe.

The discussion will continue across three panels, with speakers from eight countries, among them academics and practitioners from the Universities of Warsaw, Bremen, Haifa and Tuscia. The conference will also be attended by senior officials Michalis Vorkas, President of the Cyprus Bar Association; Sylvia Efthymiadou, Director of the Office of the Attorney-General; and Andreas Pasiourtides MP, member of the House Standing Committee on Legal Affairs (attending online).

During the conference, IMR/University of Nicosia will present the findings of its annual public survey on the quality of justice in Cyprus. First conducted in 2022, the survey offers comparative insights into how public views have changed over time and, this year, also examines attitudes to the use of AI by judges.

General event information