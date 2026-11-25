Pilakoutas Group is showcasing two of Nissan’s most popular SUVs on the Cypriot market as part of the new ‘Nissan Bonus Days’ promotion. The offer applies to the Nissan Juke and Nissan Qashqai, which are available with an automatic gearbox, a seven-year warranty and immediate delivery, at prices that significantly boost their competitiveness.

Specifically, the Nissan Juke is available from €19,900, whilst the larger Nissan Qashqai is available from €25,900. These are two distinct offerings in the SUV segment, aimed at drivers with different needs, but both share the Japanese brand’s distinctive design identity and emphasis on everyday practicality.

Nissan Juke

The Nissan Juke has established itself as one of the most recognisable small crossovers, thanks to its bold lines and dynamic appearance. Its design is reminiscent of a coupé, with distinctive details that give it a unique personality. Its compact dimensions make it an attractive choice for everyday city driving, whilst the elevated driving position appeals to many SUV buyers. Priced at €19,900 and fitted with an automatic gearbox, the Nissan Juke is particularly aimed at those looking for a modern car with a strong character, without having to move up to a higher price bracket.

Nissan Qashqai

On the other hand, the Nissan Qashqai remains one of the leading models in the family SUV segment. With its modern design, spacious interior and technologies designed to ensure comfort and safety, it appeals to families as well as drivers who frequently undertake longer journeys. The price of €25,900 for the automatic version places the model at the heart of the Pilakoutas Group’s new commercial offering.

A common feature of both models is the seven-year warranty, which provides a significant selling point, as well as immediate delivery. The latter is a key advantage for those who do not wish to wait long before taking delivery of their new car.

You can view and test drive both of these popular models at Pilakoutas Group’s showrooms in all cities. The Nissan Bonus Days offer is valid for a limited number of cars.