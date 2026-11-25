The American film publication The Contending recently featured a particularly positive review of the Oscar campaign for Cypriot film Hold Onto Me (Κράτα Με) by Myrsini Aristidou.

In his article on the international entries for the 2027 Oscars, published on November 23, 2026, film critic Frank J. Avella ranks the film sixth in his personal Top 15, having reviewed 97 of the 104 eligible international productions.

He describes the film as “a real gem” and believes it deserves to be included on the official shortlist of 15 films in the International Film category, leaving open even the possibility of it making it into the final five.

Of particular significance is the fact that Avella had already argued, following the film’s screening at the Sundance Film Festival, that Cyprus should select it to represent the country at the Oscars. Hold Onto Me had previously won the Audience Award in the World Cinema Dramatic category at Sundance.

In the same article, the critic also mentions the film’s cast, including Christos Passalis, Maria Petrova and Myrsini Aristidou in his personal picks.

The fact that Hold Onto Me so high in the personal ranking of an American critic who reviewed almost all the eligible international entries is a particularly encouraging development for the Cypriot nomination and Cypriot cinema in this year’s Oscar race, an endeavour to which CYTA is making a tangible contribution by supporting Cypriot creativity and its presence on the international stage.

Attention is now turning to the announcement of the official Oscars shortlist on December 15, 2026.

Read the original article: https://thecontending.com/oscars-2027-analysis-of-97-of-record-104-eligible-international-features