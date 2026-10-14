Cyprus and Germany are exploring new business partnerships in energy storage, smart grids and electric mobility, as a German business delegation visits the island for a series of meetings aimed at strengthening cooperation and addressing Cyprus’ energy challenges.

The initiative, organised by the Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) in cooperation with the German-Hellenic Chamber of Industry and Commerce, brings together German companies and Cypriot businesses and organisations for dozens of targeted business-to-business (B2B) meetings.

The meetings began on October 13 and will continue until October 16, 2026, at Oev’s offices, with discussions focusing on energy management, electricity infrastructure and opportunities for commercial cooperation.

As part of the visit, Oev also hosted a roundtable discussion bringing together representatives of the German delegation and key stakeholders from Cyprus’ energy sector.

Participants included representatives of the distribution system operator, business and scientific organisations, universities and Oev.

The discussion focused on the technologies, infrastructure and expertise Cyprus will require in the coming years, particularly as the country seeks to improve the performance of its electricity system and accommodate a greater share of renewable energy.

Particular attention was given to energy storage solutions, the more effective integration of renewable energy sources into the electricity grid and the development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

In addition, participants examined opportunities for sharing technical expertise and developing partnerships between Cypriot and German businesses in areas considered important for the country’s energy transition.

According to Oev, the initiative forms part of its broader efforts to address energy-related challenges, strengthen the international presence of Cypriot businesses and encourage the transfer of technological expertise.

The federation also emphasised the importance of developing international business partnerships in sectors capable of improving the competitiveness of the Cypriot economy.

The federation’s announcement also identifies photovoltaics, integrated energy solutions and power inverters among the areas covered by the business mission.

Meanwhile, the German-Hellenic Chamber confirmed that five German companies are participating in the mission, organised on behalf of Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

The programme is intended to connect German technology providers with potential Cypriot customers, investors, project developers and business partners, opening the way for possible joint projects and commercial agreements.