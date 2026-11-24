Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar hailed “historic” talks on Tuesday with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in western Ukraine that Kyiv hopes will help accelerate its drive to join the European Union.

Hungary under its previous leader, Viktor Orban, had posed the biggest obstacle inside the EU to Kyiv’s membership efforts, but Magyar has sought to put bilateral ties on a new footingsince he swept to power in an April election.

“I consider this a historic day and a huge opportunity to open a new chapter in the history and relationship of the two countries,” Magyar said after laying a wreath at a cemetery for soldiers killed fighting Russian forces since Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Magyar and Zelenskiy were meeting in the town of Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia, also known in English as Transcarpathia, which is located in the Carpathian Mountains and borders four European Union member states — Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Poland.

Zakarpattia is home to an ethnic Hungarian minority whose treatment by Kyiv has long been a source of friction between the two countries.

In a move welcomed by Budapest, Ukraine’s parliament last month passed legislation expanding the right of Hungarian speakers and other minorities to receive education in their native language.

Magyar’s government then dropped its objections to Ukraine opening talks with the EU on internal market and competitiveness standards, one of many policy clusters where Kyiv has to align its legislation with that of the EU in order to join the bloc.

“We’re doing everything necessary to open clusters in the negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union,” Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app before Tuesday’s talks.

“We’re also doing everything possible to make our relationships with our neighbours closer and more constructive,” he added.

In Uzhhorod, Magyar said the Hungarian people condemned the nearly five-year-long war that Russia has been waging “against a sovereign, free European country”.

Zelenskiy welcomed Magyar’s gesture of respect.

In a message posted on X, he said, “Our ability to live in a free country, and the security of our neighbours and all of Europe, come at an enormous cost – one that Ukraine pays every day.”