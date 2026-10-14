The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) will hold a fully subsidised two-day training programme on artificial intelligence (AI) in Nicosia on November 11-12, 2026, aimed at helping businesses use emerging technologies for digital transformation and strategic development.

The programme, titled “Innovative AI Methodologies for Digital Transformation and Strategic Development”, will be held at Keve’s building in Nicosia and will be taught in Greek from 8.45am to 4.45pm on both days.

The training will be fully subsidised by the Human Resource Development Authority of Cyprus (Anad), allowing eligible participants to attend without paying the programme’s training costs.

The programme will be delivered by Michalis Agathocleous and is intended for business directors, general managers and senior executives, as well as managers and specialist staff working in information technology, data management, information services, finance, human resources, marketing, digital transformation, strategy, operations and environmental, social and governance (ESG) functions.

It is designed for professionals seeking practical ways to apply innovative AI tools within their organisations.

The training will examine the current state of AI and its strategic implications for businesses, alongside methodologies and frameworks for introducing AI-driven transformation.

Participants will explore generative AI and prompt engineering, including applications extending beyond chatbots, as well as AI copilots for improving productivity, preparing reports and analysing data.

Other subjects will include intelligent automation, knowledge assistants, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and AI agents, with a focus on how these technologies work and where they can be applied.

The programme will also cover methods for identifying and prioritising high-value AI applications, data-driven decision-making and AI-assisted analytics.

Particular attention will be given to data readiness, quality and governance as the foundations of AI initiatives, as well as the transition from descriptive analytics, which explains what has happened, to prescriptive analytics, which helps determine what action should be taken.

Participants will also examine how to build a business case for AI projects and substantiate investment decisions.

A further part of the programme will focus on responsible AI and governance frameworks, including the European Union’s AI Act, its risk categories and compliance obligations, and what these requirements mean for organisations.

The training will address AI ethics checklists, data privacy and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the era of generative AI and large language models.

It will also examine AI bias, hallucinations and the lack of transparency in some AI systems, including ways to identify and manage these risks.

The programme will consider the balance between human oversight and automated decision-making, including where the use of AI should be limited.

Organisational readiness and change leadership will form another key component, with participants introduced to AI maturity models to assess their organisation’s current capabilities and determine where improvements are needed.

The training will also address workforce preparation through upskilling and reskilling, as well as emerging professional roles such as prompt engineers and AI product managers.

The programme will conclude with an AI transformation roadmap sprint, intended to help organisations plan their next steps in adopting the technology.

Further information and registration details are available through Keve’s programme document, titled “Innovative AI Methodologies”.