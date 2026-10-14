Two concerts are on this week by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra in Nicosia and Limassol. As the Orchestra collaborates with the internationally-celebrated pianist, composer and cultural visionary, George-Emmanuel Lazaridis for the first time, it presents its latest Starlight 1 concert series titled From Saint-Saëns to Carmen!.

On Thursday, October 15, the orchestra and the pianist will perform under the baton of the globally-acclaimed conductor Zoe Zeniodi at Nicosia Municipal Theatre, while on Friday, October 16, they will wow audiences at Limassol’s Pattihio Municipal Theatre.

The evening opens with Nestor Taylor’s The Path of the Archangel, an evocative elegy for strings whose luminous textures and contemplative spirit create an atmosphere of profound reflection. At the heart of the programme stands Saint-Saëns’ dazzling Piano Concerto no. 2, a masterpiece that combines poetic lyricism, brilliance and breathtaking technical display.

The concert concludes with the irresistible passion, colour and drama of Bizet’s Carmen Suites nos. 1 and 2, bringing to life the unforgettable melodies and fiery spirit of one of the most beloved operas ever written.

Starlight 1: From Saint-Saëns to Carmen

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert with acclaimed pianist George-Emmanuel Lazaridis. October 15. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Limassol. October 16. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. www.cyso.org.cy