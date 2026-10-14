Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday six people had been confirmed dead in the state from Hurricane Isaias, which made landfall last week.

“We have now had six storm-related fatalities,” DeSantis told reporters.



The six deaths included two that had been previously confirmed. Those two deaths were in Escambia County in the state’s far west. One person died when a tree fell on their home while the other died from carbon monoxide exposure caused by a generator operating inside their garage, officials said.



DeSantis said the four newly confirmed deaths included a car crash at an intersection where the traffic signal was not working and storm-related disruptions to the medical treatment of two people.



Hurricane Isaias made landfall early on Saturday and left hundreds of thousands of residents in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi without power



Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said on Saturday that two people had died as a result of the storm in her state.

