Limassol municipality on Tuesday said it welcomed the cabinet’s decision to complete the acquisition process of the Rialto theatre and lease it to the municipality, describing the move as a milestone for the city and its cultural life.

The municipality said the theatre is closely linked to Limassol’s history, identity and cultural development, having served for decades as a venue for artistic expression and a meeting place for the public, with a cultural contribution extending beyond the city.

“The decision confirms the strength of cooperation and the collective efforts of the city’s stakeholders,” it said.

The municipality added that the development opens a new chapter for the theatre and strengthens its ability to pursue a comprehensive cultural strategy, offering greater opportunities for public participation and access to culture.

It pledged to work towards a smooth transition while preserving the theatre’s heritage and strengthening its role as a vibrant cultural centre open to artists and the wider public.

Earlier this month, calls had been intensifying for Rialto to be handed over to the municipality.

On Tuesday the cabinet decided the government would retain ownership of Rialto theatre and lease it to the municipality with clear regulations as regards to the administration, operation and funding of the historical landmark.

Rialto was originally built as a modern cinema in 1930. Following its decline in the 1980s, the theatre was bought in 1991 by the Limassol cooperative bank, which carried out restoration works and reopened it in 1999.

In 2018, when the cooperative was dissolved, Rialto ended up in the hands of the state.