Omega, Aston Martin and Tom Ford face competition in new era as next Bond film expected in 2028

By Helen Reid

James Bond has a new leading man, and luxury brands are already jockeying for a role alongside him.

More than 60 years after Dr. No introduced 007 to cinema audiences, Bond remains one of the world’s most coveted marketing vehicles, with watchmakers, carmakers, fashion houses and drinks brands spending millions around each film in the hope of being associated with Britain’s best-known secret agent.

The naming of Robert Pattinson, 40, ends years of speculation over who would inherit the role after the franchise killed off Daniel Craig’s Bond in 2021’s No Time to Die. Craig wore Omega watches, drove Aston Martin cars and was dressed by Tom Ford.

Branding experts said the first Bond film under Amazon MGM Studios and director Denis Villeneuve offers a rare chance for luxury groups to reshape one of Hollywood’s most closely watched product-placement portfolios.

“James Bond occupies a special place in terms of branding,” said Eric Nebot, founder and CEO of product-placement agency Hill Valley, who worked with Swiss jeweller Chopard on No Time to Die.

“He is an icon of cinema who has been created partly through the clothes he wears, the brands he uses and the cocktails he drinks.”

The unveiling of Pattinson as Bond – with no watch on his wrist – set phones ablaze within Hollywood’s product-placement industry. The actor appeals to men and women across generations, from his early Twilight fanbase to Batman.

Craig David in No Time To Die

“I love the Pattinson choice. It gives us a lot to work with,” said Britt Johnson, CEO and founder of Mediaplacement, an agency that placed Diageo’s Smirnoff vodka in Bond’s trademark martini in the 2021 film.

“For Bond, having a female audience is very, very important,” he added, pointing to Pattinson’s standing in the fashion world.

Pattinson has been an ambassador for LVMH’s Dior for more than a decade and in September became a global face of luxury Swiss watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre, owned by Richemont.

Pattinson’s deal with Jaeger-LeCoultre could create tensions with Swatch-owned Omega, Bond’s official watch brand since Pierce Brosnan wore one in 1995’s GoldenEye. Earlier movies, as well as Ian Fleming’s original novels, associated Bond with Rolex.

“The watch category will likely be the biggest conflict to resolve,” said Anne Biskin, co-founder of SMG Entertainment in Portland, Oregon. She added that brands involved in previous Bond films could have a right of first refusal to return.

Pattinson’s winning of the role was announced with an Instagram statement

Omega declined to comment. Jaeger-LeCoultre did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Amazon MGM said it was too early to comment on possible brand partnerships.

Industry insiders said Pattinson’s existing endorsement deals would not automatically transfer to Bond, with Villeneuve and the producers likely to have the final say over which brands appear on screen.

Dior posted a congratulatory message alongside a photo of Pattinson on Instagram on Tuesday. The French fashion house could also seek to displace Tom Ford, which has supplied Bond’s suits since 2008’s Quantum of Solace, Biskin said.

Dior said it was “very pleased to continue” with Pattinson, who has been a fashion and fragrance ambassador for the brand since 2013, but did not comment on possible Bond deals. Tom Ford did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jaeger-LeCoultre has also posted three photographs of Pattinson on Instagram since the announcement, although it did not mention his new role.

Despite Bond’s appeal to luxury brands, Villeneuve and Pattinson are both associated with a more restrained, artistic approach than many Hollywood blockbusters, potentially limiting overt commercial tie-ins and intensifying competition for a smaller number of placements.

“I take the casting of someone like Robert – who seems to share the same selectiveness and preference for understated luxury – to mean that they aren’t looking for this film to be overly commercial,” said Biskin, adding Pattinson was likely to bring a darker, less mainstream interpretation of Bond.

With the next film expected in 2028, seven years after the previous instalment, brands also face savvier audiences, with younger viewers especially critical of commercial tie-ups that feel forced.

The franchise has also faced pressure to evolve, with some critics arguing that Bond’s traditional macho image sits uneasily with modern audiences.

Aston Martin, whose cars have appeared in around a dozen Bond films, declined to comment on whether it hoped to feature in the upcoming release.

“Money won’t be the decision maker in this next James Bond … I think the watch he’s going to wear will depend on the story,” said Nebot. “All this is in Villeneuve’s imagination.”