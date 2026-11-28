Violence broke out in Albania on Saturday during a student-led protest calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama after months of anti-government demonstrations.

Demonstrators had gathered in the capital Tirana on Independence Day and threw stones and petrol bombs at riot police, who responded with water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets.

Fuelled by anger over perceived government corruption, lack of jobs and poor education standards, demonstrations have rocked Tirana since mid-October and spread to other cities. They have often turned violent, with protesters setting fire to government buildings and banks, smashing shop windows and pulling up paving stones to throw at police.

On Saturday, protesters, some wearing masks, peppered a government building with stones and attempted to reach Rama’s office but were pushed away by police, according to a Reuters journalist.

“Enough is enough; the corruption, the poverty, the immigration,” said Eralda Baze, 45, an engineer who joined Saturday’s rally.

Others demanded a better life and healthcare.

‘Albania not for sale’

Rama’s government denies corruption and has called for dialogue on the protesters’ demands. The government has also introduced new measures such as cheaper fuel and more money for poor families in an attempt to quell the protests.

The unrest, which followed months of largely peaceful summer protests against a luxury coastal development backed by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, poses the biggest challenge yet to Rama, who has governed since 2013 and won a fourth term in office last year.

One banner at Saturday’s protest read: “Albania is not for sale.”

Rama has said the development is legal and that habitats would be protected.

Corruption scandals have tarnished Albania’s image over the years and analysts say the country is a hub for gangs seeking to launder money from drugs and weapons trafficking.

However, Rama has said his government is tackling corruption as never before. Albania is leading a posse of Balkan countries seeking to join the EU, and is aiming for entry by 2030.