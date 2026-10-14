Reforestation, guerrilla gardening, sustainable mobility, fighting pollution and creating greener, more inclusive public spaces: a new grassroots initiative is taking shape in Limassol to make Cyprus a more liveable island. At least three motivated people are needed to join the board of the future association by the end of 2026.

Enough plastic on our beaches, cars parked on pavements, concrete replacing trees and public spaces becoming increasingly inaccessible to people.

A new environmental association is taking shape in Mesa Yeitonia, driven by a group of local residents determined to turn their frustration with environmental and urban degradation into concrete, collective and positive action.

The goal is simple but ambitious: to make Limassol a greener, healthier, more inclusive and people-friendly city, starting from its neighbourhoods and directly involving the people who live there.

To make this happen, the founding group is launching a public call for at least three motivated individuals willing to get involved and contribute to establishing and managing the new association.

Less concrete, more trees and community

The initiative stems from growing concerns about environmental and social challenges affecting Limassol and Cyprus as a whole.

Plastic waste spreading throughout the environment, microplastics being found even in the human body, excessive car dependency, vehicles occupying pavements, the gradual disappearance of green spaces, and uncontrolled urban development are just some of the issues the group aims to address.

Other concerns include smog, noise pollution, poor air quality, and a car-centred mobility culture that too often disadvantages pedestrians, cyclists, children, elderly people and people with disabilities.

Reforestation, guerrilla gardening and sustainable mobility

The future association aims to develop initiatives in several areas:

Reforestation and green space protection: planting trees, restoring degraded areas and protecting local ecosystems.

planting trees, restoring degraded areas and protecting local ecosystems. Clean-ups and plastic pollution reduction: organising community clean-up events on beaches, in neighbourhoods, parks, mountains and natural areas.

organising community clean-up events on beaches, in neighbourhoods, parks, mountains and natural areas. Guerrilla gardening and urban greening: transforming neglected spaces through community participation, creating community gardens and new green areas, while respecting environmental regulations and necessary permissions.

transforming neglected spaces through community participation, creating community gardens and new green areas, while respecting environmental regulations and necessary permissions. Sustainable mobility: promoting walking, cycling and public transport to create cities that are less dependent on cars

promoting walking, cycling and public transport to create cities that are less dependent on cars Accessible and inclusive public spaces: initiatives to give streets, squares and pavements back to people

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The aim is to collaborate with residents, schools, local organisations, institutions and other associations, building a network of people united by the desire to improve their surroundings.

Mesa Yeitonia will be the starting point and testing ground for this initiative. The project was born from the efforts of three neighbourhood residents, but its ambitions go far beyond local boundaries.

The goal is to gradually expand activities throughout Limassol, its beaches, the island’s mountains and natural areas and eventually other cities across Cyprus.

Who is behind the project?

The founding group currently consists of three people living in Mesa Yeitonia, bringing different but complementary professional and personal experiences.

An Italian with experience in environmental activism and European project development; a Cypriot nurse from Limassol; and a Greek Cypriot working in European projects and international youth exchanges.

Three different backgrounds, united by the belief that environmental protection cannot be separated from public health, quality of life and stronger, more supportive communities.

The group aims to welcome at least three new members by 31 December 2026, willing to actively contribute to establishing the association and joining its first board of directors.

Experience or skills in environmental sustainability, environmental management, agriculture, European project development, event organisation, communications, or social activism are particularly welcome.

But they are not essential.

You don’t need a university degree, special qualifications, or years of volunteering experience. What matters is motivation, initiative, teamwork and a willingness to dedicate time and energy to a collective project.

How to get involved

Anyone interested in joining the founding group, becoming a member of the future board of directors, or simply learning more about the project is welcome to contact the organisers.

Deadline for expressions of interest: 15 November 15, 2026

Location: Mesa Yeitonia, Limassol

Contact: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]