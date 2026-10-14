The body of a British man which had seemingly disappeared from the Nicosia morgue was found labelled with a different name on Wednesday.

The police were investigating whether the body had been moved without following official procedures, as nobody with the name of the man could be found at the morgue on Tuesday.

Following a search, the body was eventually identified via a photograph, and was labelled with a different name.

The man had died in Paphos around one month ago, with his body later being transferred to the morgue of the Nicosia general hospital as the one at Paphos general hospital is currently not operating.

Following an autopsy, required because of the man’s unnatural death, his body was due to be received by the funeral home organising his repatriation to Britain, as requested by his family.

At the morgue, it was discovered that the body was missing, despite there being no official record of it having been moved to another location.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, the police said that the 60-year-old British man had arrived on the island on September 9.

While exiting the plane, he reportedly fell unconscious. He was then admitted to Paphos general hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The police confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of death, but ruled out any criminal activity.