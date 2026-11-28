Christmas celebrations in Nicosia will begin on Sunday with a parade and the switching on of the city’s Christmas lights, marking the start of the festive season.

The programme will begin at 5pm with two Christmas parades, one starting at Stasikratous street and the other at Phaneromeni church. Both will end at Eleftherias square in the city centre.

The first parade route will run along Makarios street past the Leventis gallery, featuring majorettes from the Cyprus Drivers’ Corps, the Kyrenia Municipality Youth Philharmonic, the band of the 283rd Geri Scout Group, the Acropolis high school band and Father Christmas arriving by motorcycle.

The second parade will make its way across Ledra and Onasagoras streets, with young musicians from the Astrinides Conservatoire of Cyprus filling the historic centre with Christmas melodies and festive songs. Father Christmas will once again arrive by motorcycle.

Festivities will continue at Eleftherias square at 5.30pm with the Cyprus police band.

At 6pm, visitors can join the countdown to the grand lighting of the city, followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree and a concert by Petros Iacovidis at 6.30pm.

On the lower level of Eleftherias square, a Christmas market will run from 11am to 8pm, featuring stalls and handicrafts from 45 creators, as well as food stands and creative workshops and games.