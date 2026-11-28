When a tiny blue chick finally broke free from its shell after weeks of anxious waiting, keepers at ​Brazil’s Sao Paulo Zoo saw more than the birth of a ‌bird; they saw a glimmer of hope for a species that has vanished from the wild.

Aptly named Hope, the female Spix’s macaw born in October forms part of a ​breeding program aimed at rebuilding populations of one of the ​world’s rarest parrots.

Known in Brazil as the Ararinha-azul, the species became ⁠internationally famous after inspiring Blu, the main character of the 2011 ​animated film Rio, a domesticated Spix’s macaw who embarks on a journey to ​save his species.

“We chose ‘Hope’ because we hope we can give a better future to this species,” said Fernanda Guida, head biologist at the zoo’s bird division.

Hope’s arrival followed ​a tense 28-day artificial incubation process. Zoo specialists removed the egg for ​monitoring and eventually intervened when the bird struggled to hatch. Brazil’s environment ministry backs ‌the ⁠zoo’s program.

“It was 28 days of suffering until we saw her hatch. She needed help, we had to remove her from inside the egg because she was badly positioned, and then she hatched,” Guida said.

Native to the ​Caatinga region of ​northeastern Brazil, Spix’s ⁠macaws were pushed to the brink of extinction by deforestation and decades of trapping for the illegal pet trade.

The species ​is classified as “extinct in the wild” by the International ​Union for ⁠Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, meaning its survival has depended on captive populations.

“That first hatching was a very important milestone for the conservation of the ⁠Spix’s ​macaw,” Guida said. “It’s a long road ahead of ​us, but it’s the path we hope will be very successful.”