George Pamboridis on Saturday called on Disy’s membership to “get off the sofa” and vote in the party’s primary election to choose its nominee for the 2028 presidential election, after he cast his own vote at the party’s headquarters in central Nicosia, vying to become the party’s nominee.

“We politicians, from morning until night, have been making statements. Today, the people speak. Our only judge is the elector. He holds the fate both of the party and of this place in his hands,” he said.

“It would be good for him to get off the sofa and set aside a quarter of an hour or 20 minutes to decide the future of the party and the place.”

Pamboridis has been a member of parliament since May, and had previously served as health minister between 2015 and 2018 under Disy’s most recent president, Nicos Anastasiades.

He is credited for playing a large part in bringing single-payer healthcare to Cyprus, in the form of Gesy, during his time in office.

Earlier in the day, his primary election opponent Averof Neophytou, and party leader Annita Demetriou, both cast their votes, with the former declaring that the winner of the next election will be the next president of Cyprus, and the latter saying that the election “closes a chapter in the best possible way”, following two months of campaigning.