UEFA confirmed on Wednesday that Olympiacos supporters would be allowed to attend Thursday’s Europa League match at Olympique de Marseille after French authorities withdrew restrictions that had initially appeared to bar visiting fans from the Stade Velodrome.

Confusion arose after a local security order led Olympiacos to believe their supporters would be denied entry into the stadium, prompting the Greek club to accuse the authorities of mishandling the situation and advise fans not to travel because of safety concerns and possible financial losses.

UEFA said access for visiting supporters would be maintained in the interests of sporting integrity.

“UEFA acknowledges with satisfaction the decision of the competent local authority to cancel its previous decision forbidding the attendance of visiting fans at the UEFA Europa League match between Olympique de Marseille and Olympiacos,” the governing body of European soccer said in a statement.

“We regret the uncertainty and inconveniences caused to Olympiacos and its fans.”

The Marseille police prefecture told Reuters that Olympiacos supporters had never been subject to a travel ban and said confusion had arisen from differing interpretations of local administrative orders.

A police spokesperson said an initial order only prohibited Greek supporters from displaying club colours or merchandise in the city centre and around the stadium for security reasons. The restriction was later lifted after additional police resources were deployed.

“French law is complex, but there has never been an order banning travel,” the spokesperson said, adding that only the Interior Ministry has the authority to prohibit supporter travel.

Police also guaranteed the safety of travelling fans.

“We have assured all our partners that everyone’s safety would be guaranteed, whether they decide to make the trip or not,” the spokesperson said. “The Minister has provided us with reinforcements specifically to enable us to welcome the fans. The choice is now up to them.”

The clarification came after Olympiacos described the situation as an “unthinkable hoax”, saying thousands of supporters had cancelled flights, hotel bookings and other travel arrangements at significant personal cost.

The club said hundreds of fans already in Marseille had returned to Greece, while others abandoned plans to travel.

Citing security concerns and confusion surrounding the arrangements, Olympiacos had called for the away section to remain empty and advised supporters already in Marseille to leave the city, while pledging legal assistance to fans seeking compensation for financial losses.