Police have launched an investigation into the disappearance of the body of a British man who died in Paphos around one month ago, after it was found to be missing from the Nicosia morgue on Tuesday.

According to Phileleftheros, the body was transferred to the Nicosia morgue following the man’s death because the Paphos general hospital morgue is currently not operating.

Following an autopsy, required because of the man’s unnatural death, his body was due to be received by the funeral home organising his repatriation to Britain, as requested by his family.

Upon arriving at the morgue, it was discovered that the body was missing, despite there being no official record of it having been moved to another location.

The police were informed and are investigating whether the body had been moved without following official procedures.

More to follow.