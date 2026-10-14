Ten people were arrested for various offences including theft, illegal employment, causing malicious damage, extortion by false pretences, drunkenness and causing a disturbance as part of preventive police operations on Tuesday night.

Police said that as part of these operations, a total of 447 drivers and 101 passengers were stopped and checked.

Officers also carried out 35 inspections of premises, resulting in five complaints.

During the traffic inspections that were carried out, 251 complaints were made, concerning various traffic violations.

Of the complaints filed, 111 concerned exceeding the speed limit. 13 vehicles were impounded.

A total of 129 alcohol tests were carried out, resulting in four complaints, as well as one preliminary drug test, without a positive result.