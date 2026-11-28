Introducing a series of articles by energy expert Charles Ellinas examining how Cyprus can secure affordable electricity, avoid a potential energy crisis and make better use of its energy resources

Cyprus is approaching a critical turning point in its energy development. The original assumptions underpinning the decision to import natural gas have changed fundamentally. Renewable electricity is expanding, battery storage is becoming increasingly competitive, and the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) could transform the country’s electricity system.

At the same time, Cyprus faces a potentially serious electricity generation shortfall from 2030, as a result of having to withdraw 720 MW of ageing generating units, persistently high electricity prices, delays to major infrastructure projects and an electricity market that has yet to deliver meaningful benefits to consumers.

These developments require a fundamental reassessment of Cyprus’ energy strategy.

This series of articles will examine the challenges and, more importantly, present practical solutions for securing electricity supplies, reducing costs and developing a more efficient energy system.

Each article will address a distinct but interconnected aspect of the country’s energy future.

1. Cyprus needs a new energy strategy before it is too late

Why the original economic arguments for LNG imports have changed and why Cyprus urgently needs an integrated strategy. The article examines the potential electricity security crisis in 2030, the cost of emergency generation and the immediate measures required to prevent shortages and further price increases.

2. The 2030 electricity crisis: can Article 34 and Dhekelia prevent blackouts?

An assessment of the anticipated generating capacity shortfall and the government’s plans to address it. The article will examine the costs of using Article 34, the possibility of retaining Dhekelia temporarily as an emergency strategic reserve through agreement with the European Commission, and the urgency of making decisions before available options become impossible to implement.

3. Natural gas in Cyprus: how much will we actually need?

How increasing solar generation, battery storage and potentially GSI will affect future gas demand. The article will reassess the economics of the Vasilikos LNG terminal, examine the potential contribution of Cyprus’ domestic gas resources and consider whether flexible LNG spot market purchases could be preferable to large, long-term supply commitments.

4. Solar, batteries and GSI: the electricity system Cyprus should be building

How Cyprus can maximise solar electricity, reduce renewable energy curtailment and accelerate battery storage. The article will explore the role of GSI, grid modernisation and the urgent need to simplify permitting and grid-connection procedures.

5. Why Cyprus must reform its electricity market to reduce prices

Why the competitive electricity market has yet to produce meaningful savings for consumers and how a hybrid model, combining competitive trading with centrally organised auctions for renewable electricity, storage and essential system services, could deliver lower prices.

6. Cyprus has repaired its finances. Now it must invest in its energy and water future

How Cyprus can use its improved public finances to address longstanding infrastructure weaknesses, particularly electricity grids, storage, water networks, desalination and climate resilience, while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

The central argument

Cyprus does not lack energy resources or investment opportunities. Its principal challenge is the absence of a sufficiently coordinated, forward-looking strategy.

The immediate priority is to ensure adequate electricity supplies throughout 2030 and until delayed infrastructure projects become operational, without imposing excessive costs on consumers.

The longer-term objective should be an integrated energy strategy for 2027–2035, bringing together natural gas, renewables, battery storage, electricity interconnection, market reform and strategic infrastructure investment.

The series will move beyond identifying problems to examining realistic, economically sound solutions, their implementation requirements and the decisions Cyprus must take now to secure its energy future.