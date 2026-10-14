Water flowing through the Garyllis riverved, south of Spyrou Kyprianou avenue in Limassol, does not contain sewage and does not originate from the district authority’s facilities, the Limassol local government organisation (EOA) clarified on Wednesday.

In a statement issued following public concerns about the presence and flow of water in the river, the organisation said the water comes from a desalination plant operated by the Water Development Department, which is also responsible for rivers.

The clarification aims to inform the public and prevent misunderstandings or unnecessary concern over the origin and quality of the water flowing through the river, the organisation said.

It added that providing accurate and responsible information remains a priority, particularly on matters concerning the environment, public health, marine protection and water resource management.