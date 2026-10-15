Seventeen people were arrested across Cyprus on Wednesday night for various offences in overnight operations, police said on Thursday.

Organised patrols were carried out at key points in urban areas, while officers conducted traffic checks and inspections of premises.

The arrests involved charges of illegal assembly, brawling, unlawful residency, drug possession, failing to appear in court, and driving under the influence.

Police stopped and checked 363 drivers and 100 passengers and inspected 21 premises.

One complaint was filed following the premises inspections.

Traffic checks resulted in 195 violations, including 31 for speeding.

Police also investigated seven traffic-related cases and seized four vehicles.

Officers carried out 85 alcohol tests, resulting in three violations, as well as one preliminary drug test, which returned a positive result.