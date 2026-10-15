Akel supports Saturday’s nationwide protest against high electricity prices, joining Direct Democracy, the Ecologists Movement and the Animal Party, the party said on Thursday.

Organisers will gather at Eleftherias Square in Nicosia at 4pm before marching to the presidential palace.

Free buses will run from four cities.

Previously, Direct Democracy leader Fidias Panayiotou called for strong participation in the protest, warning that a turnout of only 100 people would be disappointing.