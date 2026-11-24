Investment firm Demetra Holdings Plc announced on Tuesday that it has completed the purchase of 4,460 own shares during the trading session held on November 23, 2026.

The transactions were executed through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO) at a uniform price of €1.295 per share.

According to a formal announcement submitted to the market, the move complies with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The buyback was carried out in accordance with the authorisation granted at the company’s annual general meeting on June 30, 2026, as well as the provisions of Article 57A of the Companies Law, Cap.113.

The total volume of shares was acquired across seven separate transactions executed on November 23, 2026, all at the exact same price of €1.295.

The first individual trade saw Demetra Holdings purchase a batch of 851 own shares, followed by a second transaction for 263 shares.

Subsequent market orders resulted in the acquisition of 450 shares in the third transaction and 763 shares in the fourth.

The fifth trade accounted for 513 shares, while the sixth and largest single transaction involved the purchase of 1,388 own shares.

The seventh and final trade of the session concluded with the acquisition of 232 shares, bringing the cumulative daily total to 4,460 own shares.