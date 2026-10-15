More than 1,200 tonnes of used cooking oil have been converted into biodiesel through Cyprus’ Tiganokinisi programme, raising more than €770,000 for environmental projects in schools.

According to the education ministry, more than 540 schools and 160 supporting organisations, including local authorities and businesses, participate in the scheme.

Proceeds from the sale of biodiesel have funded more than 1,200 environmental and sustainability activities in schools.

The ministry will hold the third annual Tiganokinisi Festival on Saturday, October 24, from 10am to 1pm at the Athalassa Environmental Information and Education Centre.

Open to families, children and school groups, the festival will feature an awards ceremony recognising schools and supporters that collected the largest quantities of used cooking oil during the 2025-2026 school year.

Visitors will also be able to take part in interactive activities focusing on biodiversity, energy, water conservation and the management of used cooking oil.

Games, experiments and educational activities will demonstrate practical ways of protecting the environment.

Healthy snacks will be available, while each participant will receive a reusable wax wrap aimed at reducing plastic waste.

Launched in 2011 with just five schools, Tiganokinisi has since expanded into a nationwide initiative promoting environmental awareness and sustainable practices through cooperation between schools, businesses and public bodies.