The ban on terminating the employment of teachers who are found to be surplus to requirements, which was passed by parliament in April is unconstitutional, the Supreme Court has ruled, following an appeal against the law filed by President Nikos Christodoulides.

While MPs had argued at the time that the bill sought to redress a discrepancy between teachers and other public sector workers, who cannot be dismissed simply because they are found to be surplus to requirements, the court found against their stance.

Instead, it sided with Christodoulides’ view that the law “interferes” with powers belonging to the executive branch, namely that teachers’ terms of employment are determined by the education minister and finance minister of the day.

According to the legal service, the court “emphasised that the management of teaching staff, the assessment of operational needs, and the ability to adjust the number and composition of staff to meet the evolving requirements of the education system are matters which fall within the competence of the executive branch”.

It said that the court had also “highlighted the necessity of maintaining the requisite flexibility in the operation of the public education system, so that teaching staff can be adapted to actual needs and the specific areas of expertise required at any given time”.

“Imposing an absolute prohibition on the termination of employment due to redundancy would restrict the executive branch’s ability to effectively manage human resources and ensure the rational functioning of the service,” it said.