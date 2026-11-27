The government plans to abolish the term “prison” in official use and introduce the term “correctional institution”, while also renaming prison guards as “correctional officers”, as part of a wide-ranging bill which also seeks to expand the rights of inmates.

A bill which will be up for public consultation until December 28 also foresees that inmates suffering from serious diseases will be able to apply for parole, should their life expectancy be fewer than 18 months.

If passed, it will also allow inmates suffering from physical or mental illnesses which inhibit the performance of daily functions, and elderly inmates suffering from irreversible health conditions, to apply for parole.

Additionally, the bill seeks to outlaw police searches of prison cells and inmates’ belongings without a court warrant, with all searches to be carried out between 5am and 8pm unless a court explicitly allows otherwise, and inmates to be informed of their right to the presence of a lawyer before the search begins.

Body searches, too, will only be carried out pursuant to a court warrant, while body cavity searches will be carried out “exclusively” by medical professionals.

Urine samples, meanwhile, will only be taken in “specially designed areas” by a “specially trained employee” of the same gender as the inmate offering the sample. All samples will be stored in three separate vials – one for the court, one for the correctional institution, and one for the inmate.

Bill also seeks to regulate use of handcuffs

Away from the matter of reforms to searches and samples, the bill seeks to regulate the isolation of prisoners, with it only to be possible to place prisoners in “preventative” isolation for periods not exceeding 48 hours “when serious safety or security reasons are present”.

Punitive isolation will be applied for periods of up to 14 consecutive days, with punishments which exceed that period broken up by four-day “breaks” from isolation before it can resume.

In addition, the isolation of minors, pregnant women, women who have recently given birth, nursing mothers, people with disabilities, and prisoners with serious physical or mental health problems is expressly prohibited.

The bill also seeks to regulate the use of handcuffs in correctional institutions, with the handcuffing of inmates behind their backs to be banned, and the use of handcuffs and foot restraints on women, minors, the elderly, and the infirm also set to be outlawed.

Inmates will also be given the right to six visits per month from relatives and acquaintances, as well as the option of telephone communication via prepaid cards. Lawyers will be able to visit incarcerated clients on as many occasions and for as much time as is desired.