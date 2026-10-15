Joint manoeuvres on October 20 between Cyprus and Greece off the Greek island of Andros will see the two countries’ operational forces strengthening their preparedness and coordination in responding to incidents with multiple casualties.

The Synaspis 2026 exercise is organised by the Greek national centre for emergency care (Ekav) and Cyprus’ ambulance service, with the support of the municipality of Andros.

Cyprus’ state health services Okypy said on Thursday that the exercise will take place in a semi-mountainous area near Chora in Andros.

The operational scenario involves a road accident in which a tourist bus veers off the road and plunges off a cliff, resulting in a multiple casualties.

Rapid mobilisation, operational coordination, casualty triage, rescue operations, pre-hospital care and patient transport, particularly in hard-to-reach areas, will be put to the test during the exercise.

Okypy said “cooperation between Greece and Cyprus in emergency pre-hospital care strengthens the readiness of both countries to respond to major incidents and disasters.”

The conclusions drawn from the exercise will contribute to evaluating the procedures implemented, identifying areas for improvement and bolstering a coordinated response to such incidents, Okypy added.

“The exercise will provide political and administrative leadership with the opportunity to observe the operational capabilities of the participating teams firsthand, underscoring the critical importance of continuous training, operational readiness and cross-border cooperation,” it pointed out.

Ekav and the ambulance service, Okypy said, were “strengthening their collaboration and their ability to respond in a coordinated and effective manner to complex emergency situations, with the protection of human life remaining a steadfast priority.”