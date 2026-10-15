Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas on Thursday highlighted the growing importance of innovation to national security, as Cyprus hosted the European Union’s EUDIS Defence Hackathon for the first time, bringing together researchers, engineers and entrepreneurs to develop solutions to emerging military and security challenges.

Opening the three-day event in Nicosia, Palmas said advances in artificial intelligence, robotics and unmanned systems were transforming the security environment, creating both opportunities and challenges for armed forces.

“Rapid advances in autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, robotics and unmanned platforms are reshaping the security environment and creating new opportunities as well as new challenges for nations and armed forces around the world,” he said.

The hackathon, held simultaneously in eight European countries from October 15 to 17, is part of the EU Defence Innovation Scheme (EUDIS), financed through the European Defence Fund.

Cyprus is participating alongside Austria, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Norway, Portugal and Sweden, with this year’s edition focusing on “Autonomy on the Battlefield”.

Participating teams will work on technological challenges including navigation without satellite positioning, coordination between autonomous drones and robots, and protection of critical infrastructure against hostile, unmanned aircraft.

Palmas stressed that these were not simply academic exercises but reflected actual defence requirements.

“These are not theoretical challenges. They represent real operational and technological needs that require creativity, expertise and a forward-thinking approach,” he said.

The minister placed particular emphasis on strengthening cooperation between the armed forces, universities, researchers and private industry, describing technological innovation as an increasingly important component of defence policy.

“The defence ministry believes that innovation is a strategic pillar of national security,” he said.

“Strengthening the connection between defence research, academia and industry is essential for building resilience, technological excellence and strategic autonomy.”

He said Cyprus’ participation in European initiatives, including those supported by the European Defence Fund, offered opportunities for domestic researchers and companies to become more closely involved in Europe’s developing defence industry.

Palmas also welcomed the participation of young scientists, engineers and innovators, describing their creativity and determination as valuable national resources.

“The challenges you will address during the hackathon may well become the foundations of future technologies and capabilities,” he told participants.

He added that the value of the event extended beyond the competition itself, particularly through the relationships established between researchers, businesses and defence specialists.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry representative Andreas Andreou said hosting the European initiative reflected the progress made by the island’s innovation ecosystem.

“The fact that Cyprus is hosting the EUDIS Defence Hackathon is a strong recognition of the growing capabilities of our country’s innovation ecosystem and the dynamic progress being made in the fields of defence, security, advanced technologies and space,” he said.

Andreou described defence and space technologies as strategic areas of economic growth, capable of creating high-value employment, encouraging research and development and strengthening cooperation between companies, universities and public authorities.

The Chamber, he said, would continue supporting businesses seeking access to European funding opportunities and cooperation networks.

A policy officer from the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space also welcomed the event, emphasising the importance of building lasting connections within national innovation ecosystems. The official said the hackathon initiative had evolved considerably over successive editions, while praising the commitment of the Cyprus organisers.

The competition, the official explained, was only one aspect of the programme, with the wider objective being to bring together people and organisations that might not otherwise collaborate.

“It’s not only about the competition, it’s about what happens before, what happens during and what happens after,” the official said.

The hope, the official added, was that participants would establish networks and partnerships capable of continuing beyond the three-day event.

Previous editions of the EUDIS Defence Hackathon have attracted more than 1,800 participants and generated over 500 proposed solutions, reflecting a wider European effort to accelerate the development of defence technologies and products with both civilian and military applications.