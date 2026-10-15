A National Guard conscript remains intubated in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest while carrying out cleaning duties near a guard post in the Faneromeni area on Thursday.

According to the defence ministry, the soldier felt unwell and lost consciousness while performing cleaning duties near the guard post.

National Guard personnel who noticed the incident administered first aid at the scene before the conscript was transferred to Apollonion hospital, where doctors established that he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The ministry said the soldier remains intubated, with his condition described as stable.

His family has been informed of the incident.