Unions told MPs on Thursday that hiring nurses from third countries will not resolve understaffing in hospitals, whilst the health ministry presented the plan as a “temporary solution” until efforts to attract young Cypriots into nursing take hold.

The House health committee will resume the debate on October 29, when it hears from employers and the private hospitals’ association (Pasin).

Health ministry spokeswoman Carolina Stylianou said the amendments would let hospitals employ some 150 nurses from third countries, offering “direct, but limited” support.

Under the proposals, such nurses would need the required qualifications and, as a rule, two years of professional experience.

They could make up no more than 10 per cent of a hospital’s nursing staff and would not be permitted to work as shift managers.

Licences would last two years, and Greek language requirements would be tougher than those presently applied to nurses from EU states.

Stylianou also set out measures to draw young people into the profession, drawing attention to new enrolments of nursing students at Cypriot universities having risen from 98 in 2024 to 238 this year.

Unions said low pay and poor conditions, especially in the private sector, remain the root cause of the shortage.

Christos Christodoulou of the nursing council said 988 nurses under 40 do not renew their licences, and 1,450 do not practise nursing in Cyprus.

He urged the authorities to find out why they left and to offer incentives for their return, rather than relying mainly on foreign recruitment.

Nurse’s union (Pasyno) Savvas Iacovou said the proposal “does not address the root of the problem”, and raised wages, working conditions and patient safety.

He said Greek language knowledge should be at level C1 to ensure clear communication with patients and accurate records.

Public sector union (Pasydy) said it has not been formally given the study.

Representatives of SEK, PEO, Pasyno and Pasydy unions also reported breaches of working hours and complaints of intimidation in private hospitals.

They warned that bringing in foreign staff without better conditions could create further problems.

Akel MP Marina Nikolaou said the state health services organisation (Okypy) had planned for 228 extra staff but recruited about half that number.

She asked for official figures on staffing structures in public hospitals and for the capacity planning to be completed.

Diko MP Andreas Apostolou said the request must be examined “with absolute seriousness”, with priority given to quality of care and patient protection.

Alma MP Litsa Drousiotou said the unions had raised serious concerns regarding communication with patients and working conditions.

On Wednesday, Pasin president Marios Karaiskakis said the shortage has forced private hospitals to close more than 50 beds, including intensive care beds, and to postpone major operations.

Pasyno asked the ministry to inspect private hospitals to check whether the closures took place.

The employers’ federation (Oev) said the government proposals would not fully resolve the shortage but could partially ease it.