The Larnaca criminal court on Friday rejected a renewed application for the release of a 54-year-old man accused of involvement in an alleged terrorist plot, ruling that no new evidence had emerged to justify changing its earlier decision.

The defendant had initially been granted release on €1 million bail when the case was first referred for trial, but that decision was subsequently overturned by the court of appeal.

Meanwhile, proceedings against a 33-year-old defendant, who reportedly admitted the charges against him, are scheduled to begin on October 26.

The 33-year-old is expected to testify as a prosecution witness and will be tried separately before the Larnaca criminal court.

The remaining four defendants, aged 54, 41, 38 and 32, are scheduled to enter their pleas on November 4.

The five face a total of 15 charges including conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit murder, participation in a criminal syndicate, terrorism offences and money laundering.

According to the indictment, prosecutors allege the defendants were involved in a Hamas linked terrorist cell and preparations targeting Israeli interests in Cyprus.

The case first emerged in May, when police arrested two Palestinian men, aged 38 and 32, during raids near Pentakomo.

Investigators allege that the younger suspect photographed potential targets across Cyprus and obtained chemicals and equipment that could be used to manufacture explosives after allegedly being recruited by a Hamas member.

The 38-year-old, described as a physics professor, is alleged to have entered Cyprus illegally and was reportedly expected to assemble explosive devices after receiving instructions in Turkey.

A third suspect, a 54-year-old Palestinian who also holds Cypriot citizenship, was subsequently arrested after investigators alleged that he had received parcels containing chemical substances linked to the investigation.

He denies any involvement in the alleged plot.

Although initially granted bail, he was returned to custody after the court of appeal overturned the decision.

The investigation later expanded with the arrest of a 41-year-old suspect in Indonesia, who was extradited to Cyprus last month.

Police allege that the 41-year-old acted as the network’s ringleader, directing members from abroad and issuing instructions relating to the suspected operation.

A fifth defendant was subsequently added to the case, with investigators alleging that he helped arrange travel connected to the suspected network.

According to previous reports, police believe he facilitated the movement of one of the principal suspects to Turkey, where operational instructions were allegedly provided.