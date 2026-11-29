The government wishes for caesarean sections among first-time mothers to be brought below 60 per cent this year, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said on Sunday, after the procedure accounted for almost 62 per cent of all births in 2024.

Speaking at a gynaecological congress, Charalambides announced that the figure came from the ministry’s health monitoring unit, with the target for this year set jointly by both the government and the gynaecological society.

He said the aim “requires specific steps, clear timelines and joint monitoring of progress”.

To judge which measures were working, the medical reason behind each caesarean had to be known.

Since the start of this year, those reasons have been recorded in Gesy, following a clinical guideline completed by the health insurance organisation.

Charalambides affirmed that promoting natural births and reducing prematurity were government priorities. The target forms part of the National Strategy for the Promotion of Normal Birth and the Reduction of Prematurity, which is now in its third year.

Cyprus has long had the highest caesarean rate in the EU, for Eurostat data showed caesareans made up 54.8 per cent of live births in Cyprus in 2017, followed by Romania on 44.1 per cent and Bulgaria on 43.1 per cent.

In 2021 Cyprus recorded 687 caesareans per 100,000 inhabitants, against 448 in Romania, the next highest.

The World Health Organisation estimates that around 15 per cent of births need an emergency caesarean.

The European Commission has said there is no official definition of “unnecessary caesareans”, and that comparisons between countries should be made with caution because hospital coverage differs.

An earlier analysis put the rate at 58.5 per cent in the private sector and 55.3 per cent in the public sector, against an EU average of 27 per cent, with the mother choosing a caesarean in close to 40 per cent of cases.

The commission has said it is unknown how many caesareans in Cyprus are emergencies, or indeed elective.