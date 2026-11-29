His reinstatement as chief executive raises questions over whether market value counts for more than accountability

On Friday, November 20, the US stock market took a dive. Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s embattled CEO, had resigned amid controversy surrounding his alleged affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. As Senator John Kennedy eloquently put it, this was the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy. Was this the spark that would finally ignite the much-feared bursting of the stock market bubble?

The weekend that followed proved to be highly consequential. No rest for the wicked, as they say.

Following intense lobbying by a number of influential figures, Nvidia’s board of directors decided to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO. This came barely 48 hours after the board had explicitly said there was no prospect of his return.

Huang’s most prominent supporter was none other than President Donald Trump. In typical fashion, Trump made no attempt to conceal his involvement. He claimed credit for bringing the embattled executive back, insisting that there was no national security risk to the United States.

Trump also seemed quick to reassure the board that Nvidia was unlikely to face charges over the alleged circumvention of restrictions on exporting its valuable computer chips to China.

The market’s reaction was jubilant. Nvidia shares rose by around 31 per cent on Monday, and the wider market was similarly buoyant. Tech executives were quick to congratulate one another. It seemed that the mutual back-scratching had achieved its desired effect. Or had it?

In the days that followed, the market turned downwards again. Anthropic’s share price fell below its IPO offer price, barely ten days after its much-heralded debut. The casino was back in full swing. The only consistently reliable winners, as always, were the middlemen collecting commissions from the players.

A board under pressure

But what of Jensen Huang himself?

He appeared before adulating Nvidia employees, displaying sufficient humility to acknowledge that he had made serious mistakes and promising to do better in his second stint as CEO.

We do not know whether he made similar promises to his long-suffering wife and family. I suppose these are private matters, although the public humiliation to which his wife has been exposed will not be easily repaired. It is not only financial intermediaries who stand to benefit from this saga; family counsellors may also find themselves in demand.

Nvidia’s board members may need some therapy of their own. Their abrupt reversal, following pressure from various powerful figures, raises two serious questions: their independence and their judgement.

The board’s independence has in all probability been compromised. It allowed considerations beyond the company’s own interests to influence its decision. Even allowing that opinions can change when new information emerges, the speed of the reversal suggests that pressure, rather than a considered reassessment of the circumstances, played a decisive role.

The board’s initial decision to force Huang out also deserves scrutiny. A more measured approach would have been to suspend him pending an investigation into the allegations. That is surely one of the first things any competent human resources department would recommend in such circumstances.

A breach of a company’s code of conduct through a consensual sexual relationship with an employee may be distasteful, (apparently Huang admitted to having two more affairs), but unlikely to warrant dismissal.

The more serious question, however, is whether Huang was taken for a fool by succumbing to the charms of a woman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset, while allowing Nvidia chips to be supplied to her Singapore-based company, which allegedly served as a conduit for their onward shipment to China.

These are the sort of plots that espionage television aficionados thrive on. The story has all the ingredients of the recent hit series Black Doves, minus the guns, of course. And no, the alleged spy queen bears little resemblance to Keira Knightley either.

Yet behind the entertainment value lies a much more troubling possibility: corruption, or at least serious conflicts of interest, at the highest levels.

Even if Alice Huang (no relation) turns out not to have been a spy, the alleged arrangements through which Nvidia chips found their way to China, potentially circumventing US export restrictions, remain deeply suspect.

Did Jensen Huang know that the chips were ultimately ending up in China? If so, was he prepared to turn a blind eye in order to keep Nvidia’s profits flowing? And what was the role of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in approving the sales, particularly given reports of his financial interests connected to Nvidia? He had apparently been warned about the questionable nature of the Singaporean company.

All these matters are now the subject of investigations, including an internal Nvidia inquiry. But how independent and credible can that inquiry be now that Huang has returned as CEO?

Too big to fail?

Having said all that, was bringing Huang back a good decision?

I put that question to my friendly AI assistant, which opined that it was. Perhaps it was running on Nvidia chips itself. Who knows?

I, however, am not so sure. As I have argued before, a leader needs two essential qualities: integrity and competence. Huang’s competence is beyond question. He built a company that has become one of the largest and most influential in the world. His integrity, however, has been called into doubt. Whether he can restore the confidence that has been shaken remains to be seen.

The spectacular recovery in Nvidia’s share price on Monday suggests that, at least in the eyes of the market, competence may count for more than anything else. Does this mean that a person can become too big to fail? The big tech bosses would certainly like it to be so.

The board of OpenAI, after all, had to reverse its decision and reinstate its founder, Sam Altman, as CEO a few years ago.

Yet, accountability does matter. Respect for the rules of the game is the cornerstone of good functioning markets. The moral hazard – the risk of giving the wrong signals for bad behaviour – that many people worry about when troubled companies are bailled out applies to individuals as well.

There is no doubt that an individual’s contribution to an organisation’s success can be fundamental. But does that make the individual irreplaceable?

Steve Jobs was the heart and soul of Apple. Yet Tim Cook managed to step into his shoes and take the company to even greater heights. On the other hand, any Manchester United fan will tell you that the club has struggled to recover since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

An irreplaceable moment

The one unquestionably good thing that happened over the past week was that we spent it with our daughter in London.

That gave me the opporunity of spoiling her a little over the weekend. Just as well as I needed to get in her good books. You see, on the previous Friday she had texted me asking me whether it was a good idea to buy some Nvidia shares as the market was tanking. I was not enthusiastic at the idea.

In any other case her reaction on Monday, when the shares went up 31 per cent, would have been to give me a verbal bollocking. On this occasion her inevitable “I told you so” came with a wry smile rather than an irritated text message.

That felt good. So did the tight goodbye hug she gave me when we had to leave.

That, at least, made me feel truly irreplaceable.