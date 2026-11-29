A quasar, one of the universe’s most energetic and luminous objects, is the enormously ​bright core of a galaxy, powered by a central supermassive black hole. Astronomers have now found the oldest-known quasar, one that formed so early in cosmic history ‌that they are still trying to decipher how it happened.

They identified a quasar dating to more than 13.1 billion years ago when the cosmos was less than 5 per cent of its current age, some 630 million years after the Big Bang event that initiated the universe. The quasar dates to 40 million years earlier than the previous record holder, disclosed in July.

“I think it adds to the evidence that some objects in the early universe developed remarkably ​quickly. Just 630 million years after the Big Bang, this black hole had already grown to about 360 million times the mass of the sun and was shining as ​a quasar,” said astronomer Julien Wolf of the European Southern Observatory in Germany, lead author of the research published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Black ⁠holes are extraordinarily dense objects with gravity so strong that not even light can escape.

The quasar was first detected by the European Space Agency’s Euclid orbiting telescope and then further characterized using ​a combination of ground- and space-based telescopes.

The researchers gave the quasar the nickname Dún Aonghasa, the name of an ancient stone fort in Ireland that is perched atop a cliff overlooking the vast ​expanse of the Atlantic Ocean.

A supermassive black hole that powers a quasar is typically billions of times more massive than the sun.

“As enormous amounts of gas, dust and matter fall toward the black hole, they form a swirling accretion disk that heats up to extreme temperatures and radiates tremendous amounts of energy, outshining the entire rest of the galaxy by factors of hundreds or even thousands,” said astronomer and study co-author Silvia Belladitta of ​the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany and the INAF Bologna Observatory of Astrophysics and Space Science in Italy.

“This makes quasars visible across billions of light-years, allowing us to observe ​them from the very early universe. Studying quasars helps astronomers understand how the first galaxies formed and evolved, and how the supermassive black holes at their hearts grew to such enormous sizes,” Belladitta said.

The Dún Aonghasa ‌supermassive black ⁠hole is about 90 times more massive than the one at the center of our Milky Way.

A TRANSFORMATIVE EPOCH

It dates to one of the universe’s most dramatic and transformative epochs. After the Big Bang, the cosmos cooled into a dark and neutral fog of hydrogen gas. The first stars and galaxies then began to ignite, and their intense radiation slowly burned through the fog, making the universe transparent to light for the first time.

“This process was still unfolding at the time this quasar and its host galaxy were forming. It is a remarkable epoch to find such an object. ​The supermassive black hole powering this quasar had ​already grown to an enormous mass in ⁠an extremely short time, which challenges our understanding of how black holes can grow so large so quickly in the early universe,” Belladitta said.

One possibility is that this black hole started out small after the demise of a star that was part of the first stellar generation, but the ​observations indicated it was consuming material at a rate too slow to have achieved its great mass so quickly. Another possibility is that ​it may have been ⁠born big in a formation scenario called direct collapse.

“Normally, a large cloud of gas cools and breaks up into smaller clumps that form stars. Under the right conditions, the gas could stay warm enough to limit that fragmentation, allowing much of it to flow towards the center. That gas can build up a single enormous star that quickly collapses into a black hole. That black hole would start out ⁠far more ​massive than the remnant of a typical first-generation star,” Wolf said.

The researchers said Euclid may yet spot quasars at ​farther distances — meaning older — than Dún Aonghasa, with theoretical models suggesting that the first quasars could potentially date to 270 million to 470 million years post-Big Bang.

“So in short: this is the furthest quasar we have ever seen, but maybe ​not the furthest there is to find,” Belladitta said.