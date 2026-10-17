One of the most distinctive musical creators of his generation, virtuoso oud player and profound connoisseur of Eastern Mediterranean musical traditions, presents his album at the Cyprus Museum this October as part of the Nicosia International Festival.

Words of Silence is the new album by Giannis Koutis, a composer, oud player and researcher who has devoted his career to bringing the musical traditions of the Eastern Mediterranean into creative dialogue with contemporary artistic expression.

With Cyprus as his starting point but his sights set on a broader geographical and cultural horizon, Koutis has travelled and collaborated with prominent musicians from Europe, the Middle East and beyond, developing a distinctive musical language that transcends borders and classifications. His music draws on Byzantine and Ottoman traditions, the music of the Eastern Mediterranean, improvisation and contemporary composition, while remaining deeply connected to the memories, landscapes and sonic experiences of his homeland.

On Thursday, October 22, the musician will present his album among the collections of the Cyprus Museum. Its music stands out for its lyricism, subtlety and contemplative, almost mystical, character. Joining him are two distinguished international figures in music: Marios Takoushis on piano and Markus Stockhausen on flugelhorn. Together, they form a trio that will take audiences deep into lost memories.

Worlds of Silence

Album presentation by Giannis Koutis. Live performance by Koutis, Marios Takoushis and Markus Stockhausen. October 22. The Cyprus Museum, Nicosia. 9pm. €20. www.nif.cy