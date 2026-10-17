Limassol welcomes several new exhibitions this month, many of which coincide with the 5th edition of Limassol Art Walks that took place in early October. Eins gallery currently hosts Alexandros Pissourios’ first solo exhibition titled On Second Thoughts.

Running until December 15, for this exhibition the artist begins with his domestic environment and drifts to a valley near his home in London, places where desire and social life meet the outdoors.

Drawn to the transient and incidental, the objects he lives with, the places he spends time in, and the people he meets, Pissourios observes, positions himself and films as objects assume a presence and minor events unfold. One image wanders into another in a series of interruptions.

As an artist and filmmaker working across photography, 16mm film and video, based between London and Cyprus, his practice develops in relation to places and bodies to which he repeatedly returns, moving between observation and staging.

The On Second Thoughts exhibition includes in-camera multiple exposures, sound looping and intermittent single-frame shooting.

On Second Thoughts

Exhibition by Alexandros Pissourios. Until December 15. Eins gallery, Limassol. Wednesday – Friday: 4pm – 8pm.Saturday: 11am – 2pm. By appointment. Tel: 99-522977. www.einsgallery.com