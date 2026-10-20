Liverpool must be patient with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai’s recovery from a hamstring injury, while right back Jeremie Frimpong is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a fresh muscle problem, head coach Andoni Iraola said on Monday.

The pair were forced off during Liverpool’s 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford on Saturday.

“Frimpong has a new muscle injury … Difficult to predict. We will have to wait until he recovers, but it is going to be difficult before the (November 9-17 international) break …,” Iraola said ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League match against Villarreal at Anfield on Tuesday.

Frimpong’s setback comes after a difficult spell since moving from Bayer Leverkusen last year, with the 25-year-old Dutch international struggling for fitness and form.

Szoboszlai’s situation is less concerning, however, with the Hungary captain suffering a recurrence of the issue that sidelined him for Liverpool’s 3-0 home defeat by Manchester City and their 6-3 Champions League win at LASK.

“Szoboszlai is different, it’s not a new injury. I think it is in the same place it was in the past week. It hasn’t worsened. We probably have to be a bit patient until he recovers fully, but it is not like he has to wait a long time to come back,” Iraola said.

The 25-year-old has been a mainstay for Liverpool, scoring three goals in eight games in all competitions this season.

Iraola is already contending with a number of long-term absentees, including forward Hugo Ekitike, right back Conor Bradley and centre back Giovanni Leoni.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League with 12 points from seven matches and host Villarreal, looking to build on a perfect start to their Champions League campaign, having taken six points from their opening two games.