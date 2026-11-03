The Nicosia Polyclinic said on Tuesday that laboratory and epidemiological investigations had found no evidence linking its water supply to the case of an infant diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease.

According to the clinic, the final findings indicated that the infant had been exposed to the bacteria outside the hospital.

In a statement, the clinic said its water supply network “did not present an epidemiological correlation with this specific incident, while the available data indicate that the patient’s exposure took place in an environment outside the hospital”.

The announcement follows confirmation on Saturday by Okypy spokesman Charalambos Charilaou that the infant remained in critical condition at the neonatal intensive care unit of Makarios hospital.

The clinic said traces of the bacterium Legionella pneumophila had been detected at two isolated points in its water supply network, but neither was identified as a potential source of exposure for the infant or any other patient.

During the temporary suspension of its operations, the clinic carried out thermal and chemical disinfection of the water supply system and completed sanitation work on the network.

Specialised microbial retention filters were also installed at all water outlets, while repeated laboratory tests confirmed that no detectable Legionella bacteria were present in the samples examined.

The Nicosia Polyclinic said it remained committed to maintaining international health and safety standards and protecting public health.

It also wished the infant a speedy and full recovery.

Legionnaires’ disease is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the respiratory system and can cause severe pneumonia.

The bacteria can multiply in water systems and infect people who inhale contaminated water droplets.

Potential sources include showers, taps, hot water systems and cooling towers, particularly in buildings where water systems are poorly maintained.

Symptoms typically appear between two and ten days after exposure and can include fever, coughing, severe fatigue and difficulty breathing. Some patients may also experience diarrhoea, nausea and abdominal pain.

The disease does not usually spread from person to person