The University of Cyprus set out its English-language undergraduate degrees ion Tuesday, with annual tuition fees ranging from €5,300 to €25,000.

The cheapest option is the three-year Urban Sustainability Studies degree, run with the YUFE alliance of European universities, at €5,300 a year.

Students who start at UCy take first-year courses there then choose three specialisations, at least two of which are taken at other universities in the alliance.

Applications for the 2027-2028 academic year can be made as of Tuesday through the YUFE Virtual Campus.

Candidates must also budget for accommodation and living costs while abroad, and may be able to claim Erasmus funding.

UCy’s Doctor of Medicine English-language degree is the most expensive, at €25,000 a year over six full-time years.

The university announced on October 21 that this course would begin next year, combining basic medical sciences with clinical training.

Entry requires high performance in science subjects. A-level candidates need an A grade in three subjects from physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics.

Four-year degrees in economics and business cost €10,000 a year, with the Bachelor of Economics following a common programme for three semesters, after which students may continue without a specialisation or choose economic theory and econometrics, or international and European economic studies.

The Department of Economics said the first students on the English-language course are due to start in September 2027.

Business Administration offers tracks in management, operations management and marketing, and separate versions focused on accounting or finance.

The university says the accounting route includes paid internships and, under certain conditions, exemptions from ACA and ACCA professional qualifications.

The finance route covers topics from investment and risk management to financial technology and blockchain.

Fees are paid in two equal instalments before each semester, and a non-refundable deposit of €500 is due once a place is accepted, deducted from the first semester’s fees.

Requirements vary by programme, but applicants generally require a secondary school diploma, proof of English proficiency and results from international, Pancyprian, Panhellenic or equivalent exams.

Economics and business applicants must also supply a CV and a letter of motivation, and mathematics carries particular weight.