Freedom24 targets Swiss finance and AI research with Geneva office

European investment platform Freedom24 plans to open an office in Geneva in the first quarter of 2027, as its parent company Freedom Holding Corp seeks to strengthen its links with Switzerland’s financial, technology and research sectors.

The company, which is part of Nasdaq-listed Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC), intends to establish a local team and develop relationships with financial institutions, technology companies and research organisations across Switzerland.

The move follows discussions in Geneva on how the country’s artificial intelligence research could be connected with investment, computing infrastructure and commercial opportunities.

Freedom24 said Geneva offered a combination of international finance, wealth management, institutional trust and research expertise, making it a suitable base for expanding its European presence.

“Geneva brings together several strengths that are particularly relevant to our long-term strategy, international finance, institutional trust and exceptional intellectual capital,” Freedom24 chief executive officer Evgenii Tiapkin said.

“Our ambition goes beyond establishing another office on the European map,” he continued. “We want to become part of the local ecosystem, build relationships with financial institutions, technology companies and researchers, and understand where our experience can create genuine value.”

Tiapkin further stated that “Switzerland has outstanding research, engineering talent and access to capital, while Kazakhstan, our group’s largest operating market, is developing significant AI computing capabilities”.

“We see opportunities to connect these strengths and help promising technologies move from research into real-world applications,” he added.

He explained that the company would take a long-term approach, beginning with a local team and the foundations for cooperation.

“Any future services will be developed around local needs and in accordance with applicable Swiss regulatory requirements,” he added.

Freedom Holding Corp is developing artificial intelligence infrastructure in Kazakhstan, including a Sovereign AI Hub with planned capacity of up to 100 megawatts and the Freedom AI Super Cluster, which uses technology from Nvidia.

Its Freedom Cloud business already serves more than 3,400 corporate and public-sector clients.

The group believes these capabilities could create opportunities to connect Swiss research with Kazakhstan’s computing infrastructure, particularly in applied AI, confidential computing and trusted AI systems.

Freedom24 is also interested in engaging with Swiss research institutions, including ETH Zurich and the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), to explore potential cooperation between scientific expertise, technology infrastructure and financial capabilities.

The group’s engagement with Switzerland included its participation in the From Lab to Market workshop on October 30, organised by the Geneva Center for Neutrality at the Société de Lecture.

The event brought together representatives from academia, finance and technology to discuss how Switzerland could turn its AI research into commercially viable businesses.

“Sovereignty here is not self-sufficiency. It is choosing our dependencies rather than suffering from them,” Geneva Center for Neutrality president and co-founder Nicolas Ramseier said.

“Computing has become infrastructure, like energy or railways in the past,” he stated.

“We welcome this presence,” he added, referring to the Freedom Group’s plans to establish a presence in Switzerland.

Representing the group’s US business, Freedom Capital Markets chief global strategist Jay Woods highlighted Switzerland’s institutional stability, international connections and research capabilities.

He stressed the importance of engaging with local expertise, developing trusted relationships and protecting data and intellectual property as AI technologies become more widely adopted.

Freedom24 said its planned Geneva office would provide an opportunity to build lasting relationships within Switzerland’s innovation ecosystem, with a focus on financial technology, responsible AI and research-led development.