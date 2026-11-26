Festivals, bright Christmas events, film screenings, markets, exhibitions and live music on the agenda for November 26-29

Festivals

The agenda begins with Flash Festival returning to Rialto Theatre for three days of contemporary artistic creation from Cyprus and abroad. From November 27 to 29, a diverse programme of performances will unfold on the Limassol stage, presenting musical acts, audiovisual projects and short film screenings.

In Nicosia, the Cyprus State Fair will welcome the Cyprus Food Expo & Gastronomia HoReCa 2026. Professionals from the Food and Beverage industry, chefs and gastronomy lovers can explore the grounds to discover equipment, raw materials, technology updates, a delicatessen, traditional products, coffee and food bites.

Films

A special series of film screenings begins this weekend at Ayia Napa Marina, presented by Starlit Screens. From November 28 to December 30, several family-friendly cinema nights will take place, bringing beloved Christmas classics, timeless festive films and more. On the agenda for the first weekend are the films Stuart Little and Elf on November 28, and Frozen and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on November 28.

STYX Film Encounters has a special screening planned as part of its Burning Desires series. Running until December 6, the programme presents five films that explore the fragile space between the lives we lead and the lives we imagine for ourselves. While most of the chosen films are announced beforehand, November 29’s screening is a surprise film, meaning that viewers will discover what it is once at Pantheon Theatre at 5.30pm.

Markets and Christmas events

This weekend is the start of the festive markets season, and the capital welcomes one of the biggest. Hosted at Eleftheria Square every weekend until December 23 is the Nicosia Christmas Market by Handmade in Cyprus. This Saturday and Sunday, the market will welcome dozens of artists and even more visitors for its first days, from 11am to 8pm. Local sellers will display their handmade products, offering unique Cyprus-made gifts, while a crafts corner will offer free workshops to children.

The Christmas tree will be lit in Paphos

Also in Nicosia is the Engomi Christmas Street Fest, which will take over the 28th October Avenue, in front of the Mall of Engomi, for two days. DJ sets, live performances, festive workshops and markets with local vendors will entertain visitors from 10.30am until 8.30pm.

In Pyla, the Christmas Charity Bazaar at CopsCats will take place on November 28. Running from 10am to 2pm, there will be traditional German Christmas specialities and BBQ treats, a charity bazaar to help the centre’s rescue cats, local sellers and a raffle for a chance to win a Christmas Hamper.

The holiday spirit reaches the west coast as well as Paphos Municipality gets ready for a Christmas-filled weekend. On Friday, November 27, a Grand Christmas Parade will take place on Griva Digeni Avenue at 6.30pm, and an hour later, the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Kennedy Square will take place. An entertainment and music programme will follow with artist Papazo and special guest Akyla. An after-party will continue the fun with tunes from Deejay Radio.

One more festive event is on the Paphos weekend agenda. Kings Avenue Mall will welcome Santa’s arrival and the Christmas train this Saturday, November 28, spreading joy to old and young. From 2pm onwards, children will enjoy face painting, meet a balloon artist and Christmas characters as Santa arrives at 2.30pm.

Festive songs, an appearance from the Grinch, gnomes, a bubble show and a ride with Santa’s Christmas train are included in the afternoon agenda, at the mall’s outdoor area.

Ioanna Philippou returns with a show called Blue Mind

Art exhibitions

Fifteen years after her last exhibition, artist Ioanna Philippou presents her latest showcase, Blue Mind, at In Toto gallery in Ayioi Omoloyites. With vibrant and colourful paintings, the artist takes viewers on an immersive journey into vibrant underwater realms, personal memory and expressive art.

Blue Mind is a continuation of Philippou’s lifelong fascination with the Mediterranean Sea. As such, she features marine creatures including the Mako shark, Moray eel, Manta ray, Sea Hare, Tonna galea (giant tun shell), Sunfish and Abalone. The exhibition will open on November 26 at 7pm and run until December 13.

In Limassol, the Edit Gallery presents Elena Adamou’s solo exhibition titled ΔS ≥ 0. Featuring embroidered works as well as objects, Adamou’s exhibition looks at the passage of time, the repetition of everyday gestures and touches on the history of women’s labour. Her works will be exhibited from November 27 to January 9.

Music

On Friday, The Shoe Factory in old Nicosia welcomes the Kuss Quartet for an intimate concert at 8.30pm. The string quartet will perform compositions by Joseph Haydn, Leoš Janáček and Franz Schubert.

On Saturday, the local band MidLife Crisis returns to The Frog & Toad in Paphos for an afternoon of rocking music. Their live set begins at 2pm, ready to entertain the lunch sitting. A night of Bebop Jazz hits Nicosia on Saturday night at Sarah’s Jazz Club. Dimitris Miaris on piano, George El Haber on trumpet, William Scott on acoustic bass and Marios Spyrou on drums will bring jazz sounds to old Nicosia.

The Amalgamation Choir will present Breathborne

Last but not least is a special acapella performance by the all-female and renowned Amalgamation Choir on Sunday, at the Vinegar Factory. The group presents its performance Breathborne, based on the island’s music traditions and the choir’s polyphonic symphonies. The repertoire will feature traditional songs of Cyprus and original compositions inspired by Cypriot folk traditions. Two shows are on: one at 4.30pm, which is already fully booked and another at 6.15pm, wrapping up another busy weekend.

Flash Festival

Contemporary performances, screenings, parties and interventions. November 27-29. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. www.rialto.com.cy

Cyprus Food Expo & Gastronomia HoReCa 2026

Expo for the Food and Beverage industry. November 28-29. Cyprus State Fair, Nicosia. 2pm-7pm

Christmas Films at Ayia Napa Marina

Starlit Screens presents beloved films and family classics. November 28 – December 30. Ayia Napa Marina, Ayia Napa. 5pm and 7.15pm. www.starlitscreens.com

Burning Desires

Surprise film screening. Part of a series by STYX Film Encounters. November 29. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 5.30pm. www.styxfilmencounters.com

Nicosia Christmas Market by Handmade in Cyprus

Annual Christmas market with over 200 vendors, frees arts and crafts for children, entertainment, food and drink stalls. By Handmade in Cyprus in collaboration with the Municipality of Nicosia. November 28-December 27. November 29-28, December 12-13,19-20, 24, 27. 11am-8pm. December 21-23: 5pm-9pm. www.facebook.com/Handmadein.cy

Engomi Christmas Street Fest

Two-day festive event for all with music, workshops and markets. November 28-29. 28th October Avenue, Nicosia. 10.30am-8.30pm

CopsCats Christmas Charity Bazaar

Charity bazaar, German specialties and more. November 28. CopsCats Centre, Pyla. 10am-2pm. www.copscats.de

Paphos Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Paphos Municipality event, with performances by artists Papazo and Akyla. November 27. Kennedy Square, Paphos. 6.30pm

Santa’s Arrival and the Christmas Train

Festive activities for children, performances from Christmas characters, visits from Santa and the Grinch, rides on the Christmas train. November 28. Kings Avenue Mall, Paphos. 2pm-4.30pm

Blue Mind

Solo art exhibition by visual artist Ioanna Philippou. November 26-December 13. IN TOTO exhibition space, Kanari 8a, Agioi Omologites, 1080 Nicosia. Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 5.30pm – 7pm. Saturday, Sunday: 4.40pm-6pm. [email protected]. Instagram: @ioannaphilippouillustrations

ΔS ≥ 0

Solo exhibition by Elena Adamou. November 27-January 9. The Edit Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 6.30pm-9.30pm. Wednesday – Friday: 3pm-7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Monday – Tuesday: by appointment. Tel: 25-251710. www.theeditgallery.com

Kuss Quartet

Concert, presented by the Pharos Arts Foundation. November 27. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-663871. www.pharosartsfoundation.org

MidLife Crisis

Local band covers rocks songs. November 28. The Frog & Toad, Paphos. 2pm. Tel: 26-343876

Bebop Jazz

Live bebop jazz by Dimitris Miaris, George El Haber, William Scott and Marios Spyrou. November 28. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €13-15. Tel: 95-147711

Breathborne

Concert by Amalgamation Choir inspired by Cyprus’s musical oral tradition. November 29. Vinegar Factory, Limassol. doors open 4pm. Concert starts at 4.30pm and 6.15pm. www.ticketaki.com/events/3-breathborne