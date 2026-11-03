Demetra Holdings Plc bought back 1,769 of its own shares on November 2, 2026, at a price of €1.32 per share, the company announced on Tuesday.

The share buyback was carried out through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), in accordance with an authorisation granted by the company’s annual general meeting on June 30, 2026.

The transactions took place during the November 2 trading session and comprised five separate purchases.

The largest transaction involved the acquisition of 450 shares, while 446 shares were purchased in another transaction.

The remaining purchases consisted of 363 shares, 263 shares and 247 shares.

The total number of shares acquired was 1,769, with all five transactions executed at the same price of €1.32 per share.

The total value of the buyback amounted to approximately €2,335.08 based on the disclosed transaction price.