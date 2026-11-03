A 49-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday to 13 years in prison for killing his 80-year-old father, Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, in Limassol in July 2025.

The Limassol criminal court handed down the sentence after finding the man guilty of killing his father in the early hours of July 9, 2025.

The 49-year-old had himself alerted the authorities and admitted to committing the crime.

In determining the sentence, the court took into account his admission, remorse and serious mental health problems, according to CyBC.

However, the court noted that the defendant had been fully aware of his actions at the time of the killing.

The incident occurred in the early hours of July 9, 2025, when the man called Limassol police headquarters at around 4.15am and reported that he had stabbed his father.

Police officers rushed to the family home, where they found the 80-year-old dead with stab wounds. A kitchen knife was discovered next to his body.

Reports at the time indicated that the elderly man was believed to have been asleep in an armchair when he was attacked. He was stabbed six times in total, four times in the chest and twice in the hand with what was described at the time as a “large kitchen knife”.

The father lived in the ground floor flat while his son lived on the first floor of the same building.

The father’s wife, also the 48-year-old’s mother, was asleep in an adjacent room when the murder took place.

Limassol deputy police director Lefteris Kyriakou said at the time “there is no evidence that anything preceded it, while there are no reports of violence in this particular family.”

The son’s telephone call to police, during which he described what had happened, prompted the immediate dispatch of officers to the scene.

He was initially taken to Athalassa hospital after his arrest, where he stayed for six weeks. Upon his release he was rearrested for the killing.