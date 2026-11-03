Five wedding planners from Poland are visiting Paphos between November 2-5, as part of an initiative aimed at promoting the district as a leading wedding and honeymoon destination in the Mediterranean.

The four-day familiarisation trip, organised by the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap Paphos), forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the district’s appeal to couples seeking locations for wedding ceremonies and honeymoon holidays.

According to Etap Paphos, the visit is designed to give professionals from the Polish market first-hand experience of the facilities, services and distinctive venues available across the district.

During their stay, the five wedding planners will visit hotel resorts and meet municipal officials responsible for conducting civil wedding ceremonies.

Their programme will also include visits to traditional venues, other wedding locations and historical monuments, showcasing the range of settings available for couples planning ceremonies in the area.

The initiative is intended to demonstrate Paphos’ potential to host high-quality weddings, while giving the visiting professionals the knowledge and contacts needed to promote the destination to prospective clients.

Etap Paphos said the Polish market has shown steadily growing interest in Cyprus and Paphos, with the island also benefiting from an extensive air connectivity network serving the country.

The tourism board expects the visit to strengthen links between local businesses and overseas professionals, potentially leading to an increase in wedding-related travel to the district.

Through the experiences gained during the trip, the Polish planners will be better equipped to present Paphos as a comprehensive, high-quality option for couples wishing to marry in Cyprus or spend their honeymoon on the island.

The visit is being hosted with the support of local tourism organisations, the hotel industry and the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

Etap Paphos said the initiative reflected a collective commitment to upgrading and enriching the district’s tourism offering, with particular emphasis on special-interest tourism.