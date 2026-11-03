Weak low pressure is affecting the region, with isolated showers and a possible thunderstorm forecast for Tuesday.

The weather will initially be mainly clear, but increased cloud cover later in the day is expected to bring isolated showers and possibly a brief thunderstorm in the mountains, inland areas and the southeast.

Winds will initially blow mainly from the northwest to north at 3 Beaufort, gradually turning southwesterly to northwesterly at 3 to 4 Beaufort, reaching 4 to 5 Beaufort locally along the southwestern coast in the afternoon.

The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Temperatures will rise to around 26C inland and along the southern and eastern coasts, 25C along the remaining coasts and 17C in the higher mountains.

Tonight, temporarily increased cloud cover, mainly at higher altitudes, is expected. Winds will blow mainly from the northwest at 3 to 4 Beaufort, while the sea will remain calm to slightly rough.

Temperatures will fall to around 13C inland, 16C along the coasts and 9C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday, local showers or thunderstorms are expected, while Thursday will see increased cloud cover in places, bringing isolated showers or thunderstorms.

Friday will be mainly cloudy, with local showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to fall gradually, dropping below the seasonal average.