The Bank of Cyprus’ IDEA Innovation Centre has opened applications for its 12th startup programme, offering selected teams €20,000 in seed funding and nine months of business support to help turn innovative ideas into viable companies.

Applications are open until February 12, 2027, with the programme targeting entrepreneurs who want to develop new products or services, or find innovative solutions to existing problems.

Applicants must have a dedicated team of at least two founders or members, while their proposed business should have the potential to expand internationally through technology.

This year, IDEA is also placing particular emphasis on ideas that could address practical challenges and needs faced by the Bank of Cyprus and its customers.

The selected teams will take part in a nine-month programme offering a package of support covering the development and growth of their businesses.

Alongside the €20,000 in seed capital, participants will receive business training, mentoring from experienced professionals, and legal, accounting, technological and commercial assistance.

The programme will also provide business development and networking opportunities, including access to potential investors.

IDEA describes itself as Cyprus’ largest innovation and business support organisation, and the initiative forms part of the Bank of Cyprus’ longer-term efforts to encourage entrepreneurship and strengthen the economy by helping new businesses get established.

Since its launch, 105 startups have taken part in the programme, with more than 270 entrepreneurs receiving support.

Businesses connected to the IDEA ecosystem have created more than 130 jobs, while total investment in Cyprus’ innovation ecosystem through the initiative has reached €4.75 million.

The centre said its work over more than a decade reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting innovation and creating opportunities for economic growth.