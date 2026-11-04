House president Annita Demetriou described Eleftherios Venizelos as a leader who “transcended the time limits of his era”, in an address to an Athens conference on Tuesday.
The conference, organised by the Venizelos historical foundation, examined him as a model of political leadership.
On Cyprus, Demetriou said, “the island’s union with Greece occupied Venizelos at several stages of his career” yet this union “did not become a reality during his lifetime”.
Venizelos was a Greek statesman and leader of the Greek national liberation movement. He served as prime minister of Greece for over 12 years, spanning eight terms from 1910 to 1933.
Click here to change your cookie preferences