Nikolai Gogol’s iconic play Diary of a Madman, starring Marios Ioannou in the title role, returns to Common Room next to Kafeneio Prozak in Nicosia, marking 18 years since its debut. Mark your calendars for a Greek-language production that has captured audiences’ hearts over the years.

The production premiered in 2007, produced by Giorgos Tsiakkas and directed by Spyros Charalambous, and was one of the first bold attempts to bring the Cypriot dialect into theatrical language beyond the confines of traditional folklore-based theatre.

Eighteen years on, the play continues to evolve, engage in a dialogue with the present and capture the traces of life on stage. Diary of a Madman follows the journey of a lonely civil servant towards isolation, madness and, ultimately, a peculiar form of redemption.

This time it returns for three shows, on December 2, 3 and 4 at The Common Room, starting at 8.30pm. Taking the floor will be Marios Ioannou and Stephanie Neophytou, bringing this emblematic play to life with music by Giorgos Christodoulides and costumes by Sossee Eskedjian.

Diary of a Madman

Nikolai Gogol’s play, with actors Marios Ioannou and Stephanie Neophytou. December 2-4. Common Room next, Kafeneio Prozak. 8.30pm. In Greek. €12. Reservations by text message. Tickets available at Prozak. Tel: 99-655796